Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. LTG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 102,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,743,756 shares. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

