Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 5,309 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 387,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,476 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

