WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WYY opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.