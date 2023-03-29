WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Hits $42.43 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.43 million and approximately $713,487.14 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00321119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

