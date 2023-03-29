Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 29,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,798. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGYF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.