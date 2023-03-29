Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,536,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,379,818. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

