Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

