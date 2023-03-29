Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. 6,549,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,251,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.