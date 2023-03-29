Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Westlake by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Westlake by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Westlake Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE WLK opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.