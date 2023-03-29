Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

