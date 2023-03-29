Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.59

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.59 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 78360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

