Wendy C. Arlin Sells 1,625 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. 3,774,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,245. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

