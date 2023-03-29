WEMIX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $339.17 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $339.17 million and $5.79 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00004852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,667,659 coins and its circulating supply is 245,788,456 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,638,858.7422307 with 245,756,656.76451433 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.41538347 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,240,159.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

