Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,901,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.