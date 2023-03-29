Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. UBS Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.66.

UDR opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UDR will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

