Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/23/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $12.00.
  • 3/13/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/15/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/9/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/7/2023 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 4,464,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,769. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

