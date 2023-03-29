Wedbush Comments on Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.54 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 323.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

