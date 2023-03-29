WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56-1.58 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141,232 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

