Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,529 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

