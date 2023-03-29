Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,272. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

