Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $234,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

