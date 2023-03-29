Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. 116,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

