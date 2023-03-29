Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $144.01. 1,715,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,560. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

