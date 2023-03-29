Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $43.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 3,753,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

