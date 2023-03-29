Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

