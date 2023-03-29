W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.7 %

WRB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

