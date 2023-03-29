W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.067 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 170.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

WPC stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

