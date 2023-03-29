Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vow ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SSHPF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775. Vow ASA has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Get Vow ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Vow ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vow ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vow ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.