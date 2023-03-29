Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.35. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

