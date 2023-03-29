Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,099. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

