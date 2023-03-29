VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.69. VirnetX shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 33,949 shares.

VirnetX Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter worth $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VirnetX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

