Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

