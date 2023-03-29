VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. 6,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

