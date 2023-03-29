VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. 6,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.
The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.
