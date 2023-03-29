Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,139 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. 58,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

