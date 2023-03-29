Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.37. The company had a trading volume of 239,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,219. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

