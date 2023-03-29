Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 1.92% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 481.0% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA JAVA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,792. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $310.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.