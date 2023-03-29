Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $157,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SITE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.82. 22,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average is $126.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

