Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 4,110 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,292. The company has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

