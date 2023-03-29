Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,781 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. 594,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

