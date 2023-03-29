Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.19. 2,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.