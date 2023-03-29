Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

