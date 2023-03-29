Veriti Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.89. The stock had a trading volume of 689,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,903. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

