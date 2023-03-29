Veriti Management LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.60. The stock had a trading volume of 860,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,434. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

