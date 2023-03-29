Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 434,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,944. The company has a market cap of $353.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $125.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

