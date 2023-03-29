Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

