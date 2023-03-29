Veriti Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Adobe by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.77. 964,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.56.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

