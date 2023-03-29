Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $143.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

