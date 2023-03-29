Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.56. 1,865,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

