Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.93.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

