Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 834,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after acquiring an additional 600,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.61. 1,032,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

